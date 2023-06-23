…… raises awareness on detrimental effects of charcoal production on human health, environment.

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a bid to address the growing threats posed by illegal tree cutting and charcoal production, the Nasarawa state governments, alongside civil society organizations, have joined forces to sensitize the public on the detrimental consequences of these activities.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resource, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Garba Muhammad Rosha, expressed deep concern over the negative impacts caused by tree cutting, which continues to create environmental hazards and health challenges for residents on a daily basis.

During an address to traders and residents of Agwatashi in Obi Local Government Area, Mr. Rosha highlighted the readiness of the Nasarawa state government to undertake a three-day sensitization campaign.

“The objective of the campaign is to educate the public about the dangers of global warming and to urge them to cease tree cutting while promoting tree planting initiatives in their communities.”

Furthermore, the Permanent Secretary stressed that the government would take stringent actions against those who sabotage efforts aimed at achieving a healthy environment across the state.

Commending the traders and the people of Agwatashi for their cooperation and understanding, Mr. Rosha acknowledged their support for the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration in tackling global warming, erosion, and other ecological challenges resulting from human activities.

As part of the awareness campaign, the Ministry of Environment’s team visited the palace of the Olosho of Olosoho in Agwatashi, led by Mr. Ishaku Angbashu, the Director of Climate Change in the Ministry.

They sought the Royal Father’s blessings for the government’s vision to enlighten the community on the adverse effects of tree cutting and its implications for health and the entire ecosystem.

In response, the Olosho of Olosoho, Alhaji Umar Abubakar Apeshi, warmly welcomed the team and pledged his support to the Nasarawa state government’s initiative. He assured them of his commitment to disseminating the campaign’s message across the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the sensitization campaign, which commenced on Tuesday, aims to reduce tree cutting and charcoal production. By raising awareness about the negative impacts of these activities, the Nasarawa state government is taking a significant step towards combating global warming and protecting the environment.