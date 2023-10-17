From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has appealed the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT), which annulled his victory.

The governor filed a notice of appeal on October 15 before the Makurdi Division of the Appeal Court.

The tribunal’s decision, delivered virtually on Monday, October 2, had declared the election results in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, forcing the governor to call for a review of the verdict.

Governor Sule outlined 27 grounds upon which he sought to challenge the tribunal’s decision, as he disagreed with the verdict of Justice Ezekiel Ajayi-led tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Sule as winner of the election. However, dissatisfied with the declaration, Ombugadu approached the election petition tribunal, alleging electoral malpractices and seeking redress.

The Tribunal’s split decision ultimately declared Ombugadu as the lawfully elected Governor of Nasarawa State, a decision Governor Sule vehemently opposed, arguing that the petition lacked merit and should have been dismissed.