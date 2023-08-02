Highlights dangers of illicit drug use, its impact on road safety

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a significant move towards enhancing road safety and curbing the alarming rise in drug-related crimes, Sabo Innocent Maigari, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nasarawa State, emphasized the imperative need for collaboration between sister agencies and stakeholders.

This synergy he said aims to tackle the pervasive issue of drug abuse among motorists, particularly highlighting the potential hazards of substance misuse on the road.

Speaking at a sensitization program held at the command headquarters on Makurdi Road in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, Sabo Innocent underlined the critical role that coordinated efforts play in reducing drug abuse and its associated risks.

“This collaborative endeavour serves as a promising stride towards fostering road safety and promoting responsible behaviour among motorists.”

“By harnessing the collective efforts of law enforcement agencies, transportation organizations, and concerned citizens, Nasarawa State is taking a significant step forward in addressing the intricate issue of drug abuse and its implications on road safety.”

The event, which took place on Wednesday, the sector commander said it served as a “platform to raise awareness about the grave consequences of illicit drug consumption.”

Guest speaker Adamu Mohammed, a representative from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), addressed the gathering, shedding light on the contemporary problem of drug abuse and its widespread impact on crime rates in the country.

He defined drug abuse as the unauthorised consumption of substances, including those that are banned or used excessively. Mr Mohammed’s insightful presentation also drew attention to the stages of drug abuse, ranging from the experimental phase to dependency, and highlighted the subsequent effects on individuals.

“The journey through drug abuse often begins with experimentation, where individuals may be influenced to try substances by peers who exhibit risky behaviour, such as driving long distances without sleep,” said Mr Mohammed.

“This initial stage can lead to occasional use, gradual progression to regular use, and eventually, a dangerous dependency on the substance.”

Nuhu Luka Kyari, representing the commander of the Nasarawa chapter of the NDLEA, reinforced the importance of a united front against drug abuse. The event witnessed the participation of various stakeholders, including the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), among others.

Daily Sun gathered that the consequences of drug abuse were vividly outlined during the program, with an emphasis on its multifaceted impact on physical health, psychological well-being, and social interactions. Reckless driving, accidents, compromised immune systems, kidney damage, and the increased risk of lung cancer were cited as some of the dire outcomes of substance misuse.