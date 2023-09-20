IDPs cries for help over government neglect

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a heartfelt statement issued on Wednesday, the United Farmers Association Kadarko Ufak has raised a powerful voice against the unrelenting dehumanizing treatment, mass invasion of farmlands, and destruction of economic trees in their communities.

The Association also condemns the incessant attacks, burning of houses, confiscation of farmlands, rape, and killing of farmers in several villages including Ayua, Sule, Upuur, Ngur, Kpale Bature, and many others across Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to Mr. Dennis Denen Utsa

Chairman, United Farmers Association Kadarko Ufak and Ayuba Thomas Bako the Secretary who jointly signed the release sent to Daily Sun disclosed that these indigent and vulnerable farmers have been subjected to horrific violence at the hands of assailants, purportedly disguised as herders, who operate with impunity.

“Tragically, this violence has resulted in the deaths of over 1,700 farmers between 2011 and 2023, with approximately 30,000 households internally displaced, their homes burnt down, and their livelihoods destroyed.”

The association further expressed its disappointment in the lack of support from both the Nasarawa State Government and humanitarian organizations. Despite the ongoing atrocities, neither has provided much-needed assistance to these marginalized and abandoned farmers.

Worse still, the statement alleges that the Police Anti-Terrorists Squad and Federal Road Safety Corps personnel have acted in collusion to eject internally displaced persons (IDPs) from their camps in Kadarko, leaving them to fend for themselves on the streets. Efforts to secure lodgings for IDPs within Kadarko and its environs have been met with further violence, as one of these lodges was recently burnt down by suspected terrorists.

In an attempt to seek justice for the victims, the statement details how the Police arrested some suspects involved in the lodge burning incident, who confessed to the crime and agreed to compensate the IDPs. However, the investigation was abruptly aborted, raising questions about the pursuit of justice.

Furthermore, the association claims that over 9,000 internally displaced farmers in Keana and Obi Local Government Areas were unfairly excluded from the distribution of Federal Government initiatives. Allegations of corruption and misappropriation by local government chairmen and traditional leaders have cast a shadow over the distribution process, leaving the IDPs in dire need.

The United Farmers Association Kadarko Ufak Appeals for the immediate return of internally displaced farmers to their ancestral homes and the protection of their properties by the Nasarawa State Government.

They also appeal for the Enhancement of security measures around farming communities to remove killer herders from farmlands while Relief assistance to alleviate the suffering of IDPs should be made available.

The association also demanded the Reconstruction of houses and provision of basic social amenities for vulnerable IDPs and a thorough investigation and recovery of diverted items (palliatives) from local government chairmen, followed by their equitable distribution to IDPs.

The United Farmers Association Kadarko Ufak remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of these suffering farmers. Their plea is for peace, justice, and a brighter future for all those affected by this crisis. It added.