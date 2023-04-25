From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In compliance with the directive of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Nasarawa State Football Association has inaugurated a six-man election committee to prepare for the state’s football association elections.

The committee, which is chaired by Barr. Maji Dalhatu, comprises Mr Adamu Mohammed (Boss), Arc. Umar Shittu, Ibrahim Musa Andafu, Ja’afaru Bobori, and the current Nasarawa State FA secretary, Abdulhamid Babarabi, who will serve as the committee’s secretary.

In addition, a four-man appeal committee was also inaugurated with Barr. Madugu Mohammed as Chairman, Abdulazeez Ibiwoye Alakija, and Salisu Ado Tanimu as members while the assistant FA secretary Blessing David will serve as the secretary.

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, the Nasarawa State FA Chairman, assured the media that the committee members were tested and trusted, and would be given the necessary support to succeed in their respective roles.

He also stated that the election procedures would be transparent and that credibility had been prioritized above all else in the organization of the upcoming elections.

“We have done our part, and we will wait for the election committee to draw out the guidelines for the upcoming elections,” he said. “Our goal is to move the state FA to the next level, and we are committed to achieving this.”