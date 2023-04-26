From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State Football Association, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, held a media parley at his office in Lafia to discuss the upcoming first edition of the ALGON/AA Sule Unity Cup.

Daily Sun reports that the tournament is set to kick off on April 29, 2023, and will involve teams from all 13 local governments in Nasarawa State.

During the parley, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali promised to stage the best grassroots tournament in the country and expressed his gratitude towards the media for their efforts in promoting the tournament.

He acknowledged that the media has helped in projecting their works, and as a result, they have seen massive growth, gaining followers not only in Nigeria but also in Asia and Europe.

The ALGON/AA Sule Unity Cup is solely sponsored by the Lafia ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Muaza Maifata. The FA chairman also recognized the secretary of the media committee, Abel Leonard, State correspondent, Daily, Sporting Sun Newspapers/ Breeze FM Lafia sports presenter, Nasarawa State.