From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Concerned Nasarawa APC Stakeholders have issued a press release expressing their concerns regarding the exclusion of Speaker Ogazi and the majority faction of the Assembly from the scheduled Nasarawa State APC Caucus meeting.

The stakeholders view this exclusion as a deliberate attempt to exacerbate the ongoing crisis within the Assembly.

The press release signed by Alh Yusuf Ibrahim, spokesperson of the group, issued to journalists in Lafia on Monday, highlights the commitment of the Concerned APC Stakeholders in Nasarawa State to uphold the core values and ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While they welcome the scheduled caucus meeting, they raise a matter of urgent public concern regarding the exclusion of key party members from the meeting.

According to the stakeholders, the State Working Committee of the APC has intentionally invited the former Speaker Balarabe-led minority faction to the caucus meeting while excluding Speaker Ogazi and the majority faction of the Assembly, along with other critical stakeholders who have expressed their support for democracy and the rule of law in the state.

“This exclusion, not only undermines the unity and progress of the party but also disregards an existing court order pertaining to the Assembly leadership crisis.”

The Concerned APC Stakeholders in Nasarawa State criticize the John Mamman-led Executive Committee for its divisive and undemocratic actions. They believe that this exclusion from important party engagements and activities, such as the state caucus meeting, reflects a lack of readiness on the part of the party to resolve the Assembly leadership crisis, which is currently subject to litigation.

The stakeholders call upon His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, and His Excellency Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of APC, to urgently intervene in the matter and work towards finding a lasting solution to the Assembly leadership crisis.

They emphasize the need for the Governor to resist being misled by the John Mamman-led APC Executive Committee, accusing them of aligning with opposition parties and causing further division within the party.

The APC Stakeholders urge for a swift resolution to the crisis in order to prevent a potential gridlock in the state. They express their commitment to the progress and unity of the party and appeal to the Governor and the National Chairman to exercise their wisdom and bring an end to the Assembly leadership dispute.