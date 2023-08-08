From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a shocking turn of events, the First Class Emir of Gurku, Jibrin Mohammed, and his wife were abducted from their palace Sunday night by a group of armed bandits. The incident took place at approximately 10pm, sending shockwaves through the community.

Sources familiar with the situation said the gunmen arrived in a swift and coordinated manner, overpowering any security measures in place. Despite the distress call received by the Nasarawa State Police Command, the assailants managed to swiftly escape with the chief and his wife, leaving the community in distress.

Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, yesterday, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia.

He stated: “I wish to confirm that around 10pm, on August 6, 2023, a distress call was received by the Nasarawa State Police Command that the palace of the Chief of Gurku town was invaded by men suspected to be kidnappers.

“In response to the dire situation, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, wasted no time and immediately deployed a combined team of police operatives, in collaboration with vigilance groups to the scene. Despite their swift and determined efforts, the abducted chief and his wife were nowhere to be found, as the bandits had vanished into the night. The search and rescue operation continues as law enforcement intensifies their efforts. Additional personnel from specialised units, including the anti-kidnapping unit and officers from the Karu area command, have been mobilised to aid in the rescue mission.

The safety and well-being of the chief and his wife remain the top priority for the police.”