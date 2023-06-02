…. as Nasarawa State PDP celebrates the affirmation of people’s choice

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a significant turn of events, the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, dismissed the withdrawal application filed by the legal counsels representing Senator Umar Tanko Almakura, the former Governor of Nasarawa State.

The application sought to challenge the express victory of Rt. Hon. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (Turakin-Doma), who was declared the winner of the Nasarawa South Senatorial District election held on February 25th, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The withdrawal application was presented before a three-man panel of judges on June 1st, 2023. Following a court hearing on June 2nd, 2023, and the adoption of the application by the legal counsels representing the second and third respondents, the chairman of the panel dismissed the matter in the interest of justice.

The decision of the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal upholds the overwhelming victory of Rt. Hon. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, popularly known as Turakin-Doma, who emerged victorious in the Nasarawa South Senatorial District election. This ruling reaffirms the people’s choice and validates their voice in the electoral process.