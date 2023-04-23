From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The driver of the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe, who was abducted by unknown gunmen, has been released by his captors.

The news of his release has brought a sense of relief and joy to the family of the victim.

According to sources close to the incident, the driver was released on Saturday, at about 8:15 pm, after being held captive for several days. However, the details of the ransom paid by the family of the victim have not been disclosed.

The news of the abduction had sent shock waves across the state, as the deputy governor had earlier condemned the rise in criminal activities in the state, and had called for an end to the menace. His driver’s abduction was seen as a direct attack on the government and the security agencies in the state.

Sources say that the deputy governor has been informed of the driver’s release, and has expressed his happiness and joy for the victim’s safe return.

Meanwhile, the security agencies in the state have launched an investigation into the incident, with the hope of apprehending the perpetrators of the crime.

The incident has once again brought to the fore the need for increased security measures in the state, to curb the rise in criminal activities.

The release of the driver has been welcomed by the people of the state, who have called on the government to do more in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.