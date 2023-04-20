From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Gunmen, on Tuesday, kidnapped Daniel Ogoshi, one of the drivers of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

The driver was taken from the residence of his friend around 9:30pm, at Ombi 2, College of Agriculture, Kwandere road Lafia, leaving his phone and car behind.

A family friend, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, said he received a call around 9pm that his brother had been taken away by the kidnappers. The family friend immediately alerted the police, and they rushed to the scene, but, unfortunately, the kidnappers had already fled with the victim.

The media officer to the deputy governor, Christopher Ehima, confirmed the incident, adding that he was informed about the situation, but did not have adequate information on what had transpired. He expressed his shock at the incident and assured that the state government would do everything possible to secure the release of the kidnapped driver.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, also confirmed the incident and said the police were on top of the matter. He, however, stated that he could not comment on the issue until proper verification had been done.

Daily Sun gathered that kidnapping has become a prevalent crime in Nasarawa State and government officials are not immune to its effects. The abduction and release of the former deputy governor of the state a few days ago, the present Nasarawa deputy governor’s driver is another indication that the government needs to do more to tackle the issue of insecurity in the state.