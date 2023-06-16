From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a decisive move to address the ongoing leadership crisis that has plagued the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, the state government, through the Ministry of Justice, filed an exparte motion on June 14, 2023.

The motion was heard on June 15, 2023, at High Court 1, presided over by the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Hon Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu.

During the proceedings, Y. Y. Ede esq, Director of Civil Litigation, and G. E. Benjamin esq, representing the plaintiffs, presented their submissions.

Considering the arguments put forth, the Hon Chief Judge and Chairman of the Judicial Service Commission, who also serves as the Chairman of the Committee on Criminal Justice for Nasarawa State, ordered that Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi and Hon Mohammed Adamu Oyanki are hereby restrained from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly until the determination of the motion on notice.

The court further directed that the restraining order be served on Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi, Hon Mohammed Adamu Oyanki, and the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State, for immediate compliance.

The motion on notice is scheduled for a hearing on July 10, 2023.

Daily Sun gathered that the development comes as a significant step in resolving the leadership crisis that has hampered the functioning of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.