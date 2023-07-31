From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a move aimed at bolstering the state government’s effectiveness and ensuring the swift implementation of policies and programmes, Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Affairs has said Governor Abdullahi A Sule, carefully selected seventeen (17) individuals from across the 13 Local Government Areas to form his cabinet.

A government House Press Release signed by the SSA sent to journalists on Monday stressed that the Governor’s decision came after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders across the state.

“From a pool of numerous party faithfuls vying for cabinet positions, the Governor meticulously arrived at his selection and has forwarded the names of the chosen nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and potential confirmation as Commissioners, in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He further said the Governor expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support and loyalty exhibited by the people of Nasarawa State, as well as the dedication of the party faithfuls. The Governor acknowledged the abundance of human and natural resources in the state, emphasizing that Nasarawa has a wealth of qualified technocrats and intellectuals capable of contributing to the realization of his vision for the state.

“Due to the limited slots available for commissioners, not all qualified party members could be appointed at this time.” The Governor called for understanding from the people of Nasarawa State and assured them of his commitment to fostering an inclusive government, wherein committed party faithfuls would be entrusted with various strategic roles under his administration, even beyond the commissioner portfolio.

The government also warned against actions that could sow discord among party members and the general public, while reaffirming that the appointments in his government are not based on religious or tribal affiliations, but on merit and dedication to the development of the state.

Furthermore, the government reiterated its determination to be fair to all segments of society in implementing its promises, as outlined in the National Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) agenda.

“As the state embarks on transformative initiatives, including oil exploration, Governor Sule’s administration is resolute in steering Nasarawa towards greater heights.”

The government called on all citizens to support the administration’s vision for progressive growth and warned against divisive influences hindering the state’s development.