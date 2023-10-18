From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has expressed its readiness to give Special School Lafia legal backing to enable its perform optimally.

Hon Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim, the Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs gave the assurance while playing host to the Ministry of Special Duties, Humanitarian, Social Services and NGOs as well as the Management of Lafia Special School on Wednesday in Lafia.

She said that the invitation extended to the ministry and Lafia Special School was to familiarize themselves with the view of addressing their challenges if there is any.

” We are not here to witch hunt anybody but to see how we can partner with you for the overall development of your ministry and the school.

” I want to assure you that we will assist you to overcome the challenges facing your ministry and the school

” We will do our best to give the Lafia Special School legal backing,” She said.

Hon Hajara urged the management of the ministry and the Special School to be up and doing in discharging their duties.

Earlier, Mr Alphousus Maikeffi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Humanitarian, Social Services and NGOs appreciated the committee for good starting via the familiarization visit invitation.

He assured of the ministry’s determination to live up to its expectations.

On his part, Dr Andrew Yakubu, Head of Lafia Special School commended the state government for funding the school and called for more funding.

” The state government is trying in funding the school but they need to do more,” he said.

Yakubu called for a law that would give the school legal backing.

He also called for a change of name of the school from Lafia Special School to Lafia Centre.

The Head of the Special School appealed to the committee to assist the school as 96 staff of the school are casual staff.