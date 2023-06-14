Calls on governors to follow President Tinubu example in ensuring democratic process

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas on their election victories as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, in the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement released yesterday, by Rt. Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi, sent to journalist in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital, describing the electoral process as seamless and a testament to the deepening of democracy in the country, Ogazi commended the absolute independence of the Legislative Arm of Government, further emphasizing its significance in upholding the principles of democratic governance.

The Speaker also took the opportunity to acknowledge the democratic posture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlighting his decision to allow all members-elect to freely exercise their constitutional rights to vote and be voted for during the elections.

Ogazi commended President Tinubu for setting a precedent by putting the democratic process above personal preferences.

Ogazi further applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leadership and the security agencies for their professional conduct in handling the election processes, emphasizing their commitment to impartiality. He called on state governors across the country to follow President Tinubu’s example and respect the law of separation of powers and the independence of the Legislatures.

Expressing his confidence in the leadership capabilities of Senator Akpabio and Speaker Abbas, Rt. Hon. Ogazi acknowledged their vast legislative experiences and expressed optimism that they would translate the renewed hope of Nigerians into tangible reality through people-centred legislation. He emphasized the alignment of their agenda with the #RenewedHope agenda of President Tinubu.

Ogazi highlighted the geographical advantage of Nasarawa State, being in proximity to Abuja, the seat of power, and expressed his intention to tap into the wealth of ideas and experiences of the 10th National Assembly’s leadership.

He expressed the readiness of the 7th Assembly in Nasarawa State to partner with the National Assembly and replicate some of their successful legislations, aiming for a more robust legislative business in the state.”

Daniel Ogah Ogazi extended his regards and congratulations to the newly elected Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, affirming his commitment to working together for the betterment of the nation.