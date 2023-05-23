Increases number of high court judges from 20 to 30

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into law A Bill For a Law to Amend the Number of Judges of the Superior Courts of Record Law 2001 and for Related Matters.

The bill was seeking to increase the number of superior ( High) Courts Judges from 20 to 30 in the State.

Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced the passage of the bill into law during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

The Speaker said that the bill if assented to by Gov. Abdullahi Sule would increase the number of Superior ( High) Courts Judges from 20 to 30 in order to ensure the speedy administration of Justice in the State.

” As this will promote peace, reduce court burdens and enhance speed administration of justice in the State,” he said.

” A Bill For a Law to Amend the Number of Judges of the Superior Courts of Record Law 2001 and for Related Matters read the third term and passed,” he said.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for Gov. Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Hon Umar Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.

Hon Abel Bala, the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion.

The House unanimously passed the bill into law.