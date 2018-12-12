Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, passed into law a bill for a law to Provide for Self Accounting of the state House of Assembly for effective legislation and service delivery.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill after the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) moved a motion for the passage of the Bill for a law to Provide for Self Accounting of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and for Other Matters Connect Therewith.

The Speaker said that the purpose of the bill was to grant real financial autonomy to the state’s House of Assembly.

According to him “Sometime ago, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, graciously signed into law the financial autonomies of both the Legislative and Judicial arms of government of various states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“In view of the above development, this House saw the need to further give effect to this gesture by providing modalities for the smooth, effective and efficient implementation of the financial autonomy by drafting this bill.

“Which has gone through some stages of legislation, hence the need for it’s passage.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ekiti dep. gov. canvases support to Buhari

“The purpose of this autonomy is to grant real financial autonomy which will now be called Nasarawa State House of Assembly Financial Management Law.

“And there shall be a Fund Management Committee of the House, which comprise of six members.

“That the committee shall comprise of Speaker as Chairman, the Majority Leader, the Minority Leader, the Chief whip, the Clerk of the House and the DFA as members.

“That the Clerk shall serve as members/Secretary of the committee ,”the speaker’s said.

Earlier, Mr. Peter Mbucho (PDP-Akwanga North), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the motion moved by the Majority Leader.