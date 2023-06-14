From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In the midst of the prolonged Speakership crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Samuel Akala, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, has vowed not to yield to pressure and lend his support to the Speaker Daniel Oga Ogazi and his group of 13 members.

Akala expressed his firm stance against what he perceives as “illegality” being perpetrated by the current government and the ruling APC in the state in a press statement sent to journalists Tuesday.

Hon. Akala, who previously served as the Chairman of Karu Local Government Council and as a Commissioner in the Sule Administration, clarified his position in response to allegations made by some party stakeholders in his local government.

He vehemently denied disparaging or undermining Governor Abdullahi Sule in any way, emphasizing his unwavering loyalty to the governor’s administration. However, he did express his disagreement with the promotion and perpetuation of illegality within the state House of Assembly.

Regarding the accusation that he worked against Governor Abdullahi Sule’s government, the APC Chieftain maintained that he simply stated his objection to the inauguration of members-elect of the state Assembly outside the Assembly complex.

He affirmed his loyalty to the party and refuted claims that he acted against the APC during the 2023 general elections. Akala pointed out that he won his ward for the party, contrary to the assertions made by the stakeholders.

Akala stated, “Ordinarily, I wouldn’t engage in a dispute with the Chairman of my Council Area and a few APC stakeholders in Karu local government. However, it is necessary for me to set the record straight to prevent misleading the governor and people of Nasarawa State regarding the true situation.”

He continued, “I have the utmost respect for the office of the governor and the person of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State. At no point did I publicly criticize the governor or attempt to ridicule his office.”

“Double standards go against my principles and life philosophy. I cannot be in two opposing camps simultaneously. It’s either I’m with you or against you, and this will be evident in my words and actions.”

Akala further argued that he has been a loyal party member who tirelessly worked for the victory of the APC in Karu. He criticized the Chairman of Karu Local Government, James Thomas, Former Member Maiyaki David, and the Former Commissioner of Science for their failure to unite and mobilize members, resulting in the party’s defeat in their council area.

Referring to the recently concluded House of Assembly and National Assembly elections, Akala accused all APC stakeholders of working against the party and supporting candidates from the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He challenged them to provide election results from their polling units and wards, stating that he could present his own results to dispel any doubts.

“Accusing me of engaging in anti-party activities is an attempt to be politically correct, as you cannot be more Catholic than the pope. This is a grave disservice to the sacrifices I have made and continue to make for the party in our Council Area and across the state.

“I want to emphasize that all my media engagements and opinions expressed are based solely on my personal convictions and truth. They reflect my independent mindset as a technocrat who firmly stands for the law and truth.” He concluded.

Daily Sun has learnt that In light of the ongoing crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Akala’s refusal to support what he perceives as illegality is likely to further intensify the political tension within the state.