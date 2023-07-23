From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The 7th Assembly in Nasarawa State has inaugurated its members, with Rt. Hon. Balarabe Abdullahi Ibrahim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) successfully re-elected as the Speaker.

The newly elected Deputy Speaker, Hon Abel Yakubu Bala of the Peopled Demoicratic Party (PDP), and other House members were also been sworn in, amid a congratulatory message from Hon. Akala Samuel Gajere, former Chairman of Karu Local Government Council.

In his heartfelt message to the re-elected Speaker yesterday, and made available to Sunday Sun, Hon. Akala Samuel Gajere congratulated him and the entire Assembly on their successful inauguration.

He expressed hope that they would live up to expectations and work diligently to meet the needs of their constituents, especially during the challenging economic situation faced by the state.

Acknowledging the efforts made to resolve the crisis that had plagued the Assembly, Hon. Gajere commended His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, and other critical stakeholders for their commitment to brokering peace.

He further applauded the courage and spirit of patriotism displayed by Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi and his group in defending democracy and allowing development to thrive.

“I dare say that history will judge you right, and you remain heroes of democracy, as there’s ‘no victor, no vanquished,” Gajere asserted.

Clarifying his position on the Assembly crisis, he emphasized his commitment to advocating for true democracy and due process.

He expressed contentment that the rule of law ultimately prevailed and hoped that lessons were learned from the experience, guiding key players in democracy going forward.