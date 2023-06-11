… as Party calls for respect towards governor Abdullahi A Sule as Party Leader

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a strong warning to its rebellious members, cautioning them to respect the authority of His Excellency, governor Abdullahi A Sule as the Party Leader or face the consequences.

In a press statement released on Sunday by Mr. Otaru Douglas, the State Publicity Secretary of the Nasarawa State APC, sent to journalist, it was emphasized that the party is an omnibus and all members are expected to adhere to its structures and leadership. Douglas stated, “You either belong and respect the party’s structures and leadership or you quit.”

The statement further clarified that Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi is the recognized Speaker of the 7th Assembly, and any other individual parading themselves as the Speaker is deemed an impostor and an enemy of the party. The party condemned the actions of these impostors, who were elected on the party’s platform but are now undermining its authority.

Expressing concern over the divisive actions within the party, Douglas stated, “There seem to be no love lost within the ranks of the Nasarawa State APC,” and attributed this to the tacit connivance of some members with opposition elements who aim to destabilize the state. “The party strongly condemned such rebellious behavior and warned that it would no longer tolerate acts that bring disrepute to its name.” It added.

The press statement also highlighted that the party is closely monitoring the activities of agent provocateurs, both from within and outside the party, who are attempting to exploit the situation for their personal ambitions. The party vowed to enforce its supremacy and take appropriate action against any member, regardless of their political affiliations, who tries to plunge the state into anarchy and chaos.

The Nasarawa APC further urged party members to respect His Excellency, governor Abdullahi A Sule as the Governor and leader of the party. He warned that the party would invoke its constitutional sanctions on any erring member, regardless of their status, if they fail to align with the consensus decisions of the party.

Daily Sun gathered that as tensions rise within the Nasarawa State APC, the party’s leadership is determined to restore order and discipline among its members, ensuring the party’s unity and success in the upcoming political landscape.