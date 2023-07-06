From Abel, Leonard Lafia

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, Hon. Dr. Kassim Muh’d Kassim, addressed the press on Thursday to denounce the activities of an anonymous group falsely claiming to represent the APC stakeholders.

The Forum demanded the immediate arrest of Hon. Samuel Akala, the former Chairman of Karu Local Government, who is believed to be associated with the impersonation.

Hon. Kassim highlighted that the fraudulent group, operating under the name Concerned Nasarawa APC Stakeholders, was spreading falsehoods and causing unrest within the state. He stressed that their actions were unauthorized and aimed at defaming the genuine APC Stakeholders Forum.

The Chairman emphasized that the only recognized APC stakeholders’ organization in Nasarawa State was the one he led, the APC Stakeholders Forum.

The Concerned APC Stakeholders were accused of endorsing a proposed PDP Speakership candidate in an APC-controlled state, which Hon. Kassim deemed inconceivable and contrary to the principles of the party.

He clarified that “the Concerned APC Stakeholders had no authority or recognition from either the party or the Government of Nasarawa State. The group’s claims and statements should be disregarded as attempts to gain unwarranted attention through falsehoods.”

Furthermore, Hon. Kassim addressed the baseless accusations and slanderous assaults directed at the Chief Judge and the esteemed Governor of Nasarawa State. He highlighted that “the alleged group led by the Concerned APC Stakeholders consisted of individuals without any official status or recognition within the state”. Their actions were motivated by personal agendas rather than genuine concerns.”

In response to allegations regarding the appointment of the State Chief Judge as Amirul Hajj, Hon. Kassim clarified that it was a religious responsibility and not influenced by politics. He stressed that individuals from various political parties, including the PDP, LP, SDP, and APGA, also participated in the Hajj pilgrimage. “Any claims of appointment manipulation to influence judgments were baseless and attempts to hinder religious practice.”

Regarding the composition of the Assembly, Hon. Kassim revealed that the Hon. Daniel Ogazi group consisted of only “ten members, countering speculation that they were thirteen”. He also mentioned that the Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe’s team comprised fourteen members.

He criticized the Concerned APC Stakeholders for spreading confusion and misinformation about the ongoing court cases, as there was no order banning the Balarabe team from sitting in the Nasarawa Assembly.

On the issue of salaries, Hon. Kassim clarified that members who were not inaugurated were not entitled to receive salaries. He advised the ten members-elect led by Hon. Daniel Ogazi to present themselves for inauguration before expecting any salary payments. The Chairman urged them to stop wasting time and fulfill their responsibilities to their constituents for effective representation.

Hon. Kassim reiterated the recognized role of the APC Stakeholders Forum in various party assignments and activities, including support during the campaign for Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as APC National Chairman.

He emphasized that “the conflict in the State House of Assembly was primarily a struggle for leadership and unrelated to the Governor.” He strongly condemned any attempts to tarnish the Governor’s reputation and called for the apprehension of the anonymous group responsible for the misleading press conferences.

Hon. Kassim challenged Hon. Samuel Akala to come to Lafia, the state capital, to hold a press conference instead of issuing statements from undisclosed locations in Abuja. He added.