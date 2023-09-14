From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa All Progressives Congress (APC) has vehemently denied allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding an attempt to disrupt the proceedings of the gubernatorial election petition tribunal scheduled for Thursday.

In a press conference held at the party’s Secretariat on Shandam Road, Lafia, the APC chairman, Alyu Bello, labeled the PDP’s claims as “disgusting and nauseating.” Bello pointed out that the PDP, led by Hon. Francis Orogu, had been actively protesting since the declaration of the gubernatorial election results in March 2023.

“These protests often involved mobilizing vulnerable members of society, including elderly women, widows, and youths, in a manner deemed ungodly by the APC.”

Bello expressed concern over the use of provocative language and name-calling directed at the government and people of Nasarawa State by the PDP. He mentioned instances where naked women paraded the streets in protest of the election results. Despite these actions, Bello emphasized that the people of Nasarawa State had displayed remarkable patience in the face of the PDP’s behavior.

The APC chairman clarified that the governorship election petition tribunal’s proceedings had continued without disruption, even in the presence of protesters just meters away from the tribunal’s venue. He found it astonishing that Hon. Francis Orogu and the PDP were alleging plans to disrupt the tribunal’s sitting for the adoption of the final written address scheduled for September 14, 2023.

Bello reminded the public that the PDP had previously made similar allegations against the state’s traditional rulers, which were later disproved. He urged Hon. Francis Orogu and the PDP to allow the tribunal to carry out its duties without preemptive and unruly interruptions.

Bello acknowledged the PDP’s media campaigns aimed at undermining the integrity of the tribunal process but emphasized that the APC remained undeterred. He suggested that the PDP was suffering from a “defeatist syndrome” due to recent developments at the presidential election petition tribunal, which had revealed deficiencies in their evidence.

Bello stated, “If there are any cynical plans to disrupt the tribunal process, it is the opposition that should be on security watchlists given their history of hostility.” The APC called on the general public and well-meaning citizens of the state to disregard the baseless allegations made by the PDP.