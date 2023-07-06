Affirms Balarabe as Speaker, Nasarawa State Assembly

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has distanced itself from a group known as Concerned APC Stakeholders of Nasarawa State (CASNS), cautioning the media and the public against being misled by their false claims. The party, through its State Publicity Secretary, Otaru Douglas, issued a press statement on Wednesday, highlighting the nefarious activities of the group and denouncing their offensive press statements.

According to the APC, CASNS, led by an imaginary individual using fictitious names like Alh Yusuf Ibrahim or Alh Saidu Ibrahim has been engaged in spreading false information, denigrating respected leaders, and causing security breaches in the state. The party clarified that CASNS has no affiliation with the APC whatsoever and urged the media not to publish any statements originating from this fraudulent group.

The APC went further to label CASNS as merchants of violence and mischief makers who are taking advantage of the ongoing disagreements within the 7th Assembly for their own benefit. The party expressed concern over the group’s attacks on revered leaders and institutions within the state, emphasizing that such actions directly invite threats and unrest.

In particular, “the APC strongly condemned the audacious affront on the person and office of the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Her Lordship Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu, as mentioned in a purported petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC). While the APC refrained from taking sides on the issues raised in the petition, it condemned the misuse of the party’s name in such a disparaging manner.”

The party deemed CASNS’ actions politically and morally unacceptable, describing engaging in sub-judice discussions as political madness. It called upon the security agencies to investigate the identity of the imaginary Alh Yusuf Ibrahim and cautioned against instigating violence, as the party vowed to take decisive action against those with sinister motives.

Regarding the ongoing dispute in the Nasarawa State 7th Assembly, the APC affirmed Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe as the recognized Speaker unless otherwise determined by the courts. The party warned individuals supporting Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi, who they claim advocates for illegality, to reconsider their position and withdraw their support.

While distancing itself from the activities of CASNS, the APC urged the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State and the NJC to disregard the purported petition entirely. The party called for a thorough investigation, considering it as a criminal enterprise, and emphasized the need to punish those responsible for misusing the law.

In light of these developments, the APC called for unity among its members and advised the public to be vigilant, rejecting any false statements or claims from impostors.

The APC also urged the media to “exercise caution in order to avoid unwittingly spreading misinformation and contributing to the malicious activities of fraudulent groups like CASNS.”