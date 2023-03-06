From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the All APC Aspirants Forum, Dr Kassim Muhammad Kassim, has dismissed allegations of anti-party activities against Governor Abdullahi Sule and his appointees during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Allegations have been made by one Dominic Alancha, who is not an indigene or resident of Nasarawa State, claiming that Governor Abdullahi Sule appointees participated in anti-party activities during the presidential, federal legislative elections conducted last Saturday.

A press statement signed by Dr Kassim sent to Daily Sun stated that the allegations were baseless and mischievous, and that Governor Abdullahi Sule and his appointees have never contemplated anti-party activities in the APC.

He further emphasized that Governor Sule is a true democrat and a loyal party man who has spent his hard-earned personal resources to campaign for the three APC senatorial candidates in the state, including the presidential candidate, now President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr Kassim also noted that most of the state government appointees, including the state campaign council, were nominated by APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, and Danladi Halilu Envuluanza, and therefore could not turn against the interest of those who nominated them.

He demanded proof from Dominic Alancha that Governor Abdullahi Sule and his appointees were engaged in anti-party activities during the presidential and national assembly elections. He described Alancha as a “hungry and desperate young man who has lost political directive and only seeking political relevance,” and called for an apology to the Governor within 24 hours or face court action for assassinating the Governor’s character and integrity.

Dr Kassim expressed confidence that Governor Sule will be re-elected on the first ballot on March 11th due to his excellent performance during the last four years.