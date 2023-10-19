…appeals Collaboration for better development to thrive in state.

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Hon Aliyu Bello, has addressed the press on Wednesday to set the record straight and caution the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against what he referred to as “mischievous propaganda” and “threats” that have been emerging in the state since the recent Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s split judgment.

Bello began by acknowledging that the PDP seems to be agitated and critical of anything associated with the Engr Abdullahi A Sule administration, which they seek to change or overthrow.

He accused the PDP of misinterpreting statements from government officials, making “mountains out of molehills,” and practicing “people deceiving people” in their pursuit of power.

He emphasized the peaceful nature of Nasarawa State and its diverse population, emphasizing the commitment to peace, irrespective of differences in language, religion, or ethnicity. Bello proceeded to address several key issues:

Bello reiterated that the recent controversial judgment favoring the PDP in the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is being appealed. He criticized the PDP for expressing frustration over the appeal process and accused them of apprehension. Bello urged the opposition to let the courts decide the issues fairly and justly.

The Chairman condemned the PDP for introducing “threats and falsehood” into the political landscape. He criticized some PDP members for forming a Muslim arm of the party, which he saw as an attempt to exploit religious sentiments. Bello also expressed his dismay at the PDP’s criticism of the Governor’s statement regarding religion and ethnicity’s role in the 2023 general election.

Bello warned against the PDP’s supporters turning into “political extremists and fundamentalists” and engaging in divisive actions and rhetoric. He called this behavior alien to the state’s political culture and urged the opposition to act more responsibly.

Hon Aliyu Bello appealed to the PDP to collaborate with the APC for the betterment of Nasarawa State and avoid making incendiary comments that could cause further division. He expressed a desire for a united and progressive state.