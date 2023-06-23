From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a shocking turn of events on Friday, motorists traveling along the Lafia-Makurdi road found themselves stranded near the Mararaba area of Lafia Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.

The road was completely blocked by a group of agitated youths, causing significant disruption to travel in the region. The blockade has affected motorists traveling from both the Makurdi and Abuja-Lafia directions, leaving them unable to proceed with their journeys.

The visibly angry youths who spoke to our correspondent claimed that their drastic action of blocking the road was in protest against the submergence of their houses due to a heavy downpour that began in the early hours of Friday.

The torrential rain had caused severe flooding in the area, leading to the unfortunate displacement of several residents. Frustrated and seeking immediate attention from the government, the youths took matters into their own hands, demanding the presence of the Governor to address their grievances.

Efforts were made to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of all involved parties. Security personnel were promptly deployed to the Mararaba area to control the situation. However, the determined youths stood their ground, insisting that the road would remain blocked until their demands were met and the Governor visited the affected area.

Sun reports that the road blockade has resulted in a major inconvenience for commuters and businesses that rely on the Lafia-Makurdi route. Stranded motorists expressed their frustration, urging swift resolution to the impasse. Many have been forced to seek alternative routes, significantly prolonging their journeys and causing additional challenges.

Local residents and stakeholders have appealed for understanding, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the underlying issues. They highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region while ensuring that the concerns of the impacted community members are duly addressed.