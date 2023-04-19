From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a thrilling encounter between Nasarawa Amazons and Adamawa Queens, the former emerged victorious with a resounding 5-0 scoreline.

The match began with both teams displaying a high level of intensity and energy, but it was Nasarawa Amazons who drew first blood with Dooshima Tarnum finding the back of the net in the 30th minute.

The goal seemed to ignite the Amazon’s attack as they continued to pile pressure on their opponents.

Their efforts paid off in the 43rd minute when Ayatsea Hembafan doubled their lead with a well-placed shot. Adamawa Queens tried to make a comeback but were unable to break through the solid defense of the Amazons.

In the second half, the Amazons continued their domination and extended their lead with another goal from Dooshima Tarnum in the 52nd minute. Edeh Loveth then got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute, while Aweda Titilayo completed the rout with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Despite their best efforts, Adamawa Queens were unable to score and the match ended with a comfortable victory for Nasarawa Amazons.

The win sees Nasarawa Amazons move up the league table, while Adamawa Queens will be looking to bounce back in their next match.