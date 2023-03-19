The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, failed to deliver his ward to his party in yesterday’s governorship and state assembly elections in Nassarawa State as he lost his polling unit to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate polled 159 votes to defeat the APC candidate who secured 129 votes. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) garnered just one vote at the unit.

The defeat of Senator Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, and current Senator, representing the Nasarawa West Senatorial District, at his polling unit is a significant setback for the APC, which has been hoping to win the state in this election.