From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Climate activists from various civil society organisations (CSOs) and media personnel recently convened in Nasarawa State on Tuesday for a workshop aimed at fortifying their advocacy for climate justice.

The event, held at Nasarawa Luxury Hotel, Shandam Road, organised by the African Activist for Climate Justice (AACJ) in collaboration with the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), Oxfam focused on strengthening the capacity of participants and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders.

Daily Sun gathered that the participants, numbering over 40, included CSO members and media personnel.

The workshop was a pivotal step in the ongoing three-year program spearheaded by GIFSEP, which aims to enhance civic engagement and build the capacity of CSOs to address climate change concerns.

Mr. Joseph Ibrahim, the project desk officer for Nasarawa State under AAJC partnered by Oxfam Nigeria, shared that the primary goal is to facilitate a stronger dialogue between CSOs, the Nasarawa State government, and other stakeholders regarding climate change and climate justice.

Mr. Ibrahim highlighted the establishment of the Nasarawa State Network on Environment Climate Justice (NSNECJ) as a significant achievement of the program. However, he acknowledged the network’s need for greater functionality.

“The workshop aimed to address this by bringing NSNECJ members together to strengthen their capacity, identify gaps, and enhance their ability to engage the government effectively.”

Reflecting on the program’s progress over the past three years, Mr. Ibrahim stated that they have made substantial headway. “We have engaged with various levels of government, worked in all local governments in the state, and established a presence in numerous communities.”

Through community engagement, he said they have raised awareness about climate change, equipped communities with adaptation strategies, and learned from indigenous knowledge.

Mr. Tine Agerno, the facilitator who is also a climate change activist, emphasised the importance of training climate activists and front-line community members.

Mr. Agerno emphasised the necessity of global solidarity and collaboration to address the injustices caused by climate change, particularly as a result of activities by large corporations.

He further said with the knowledge gotten by the Participants, he is optimistic that their enhanced understanding will empower them to push for policies that mitigate the impact of climate change and hold corporations accountable.

He acknowledged the global nature of climate change injustice and the need for collective action. He expressed gratitude to Oxfam and the AACJ for their support and highlighted the role of Mr. David Michael in leading GIFSEP.

Mr. Degree Umar, a participant from the Department of Geology at Federal University, Lafia, expressed his determination to share the knowledge gained about climate change with the wider society.

He highlighted the importance of spreading awareness about climate change and using civic space knowledge to address related challenges.

“The workshop is a renewed sense of purpose among the participants, who now feel better equipped to advocate for climate justice and engage with relevant stakeholders,” he added.