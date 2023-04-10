From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Prof Onje Gye-Wado, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, who was abducted from his home in Rinza Wamba, LGA has been released by his kidnappers.

Recall that Sun had reported that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 70 million naira, which was later bargained down to close to 4 million naira. Family source.

The family paid the ransom, and he was released near Angwan Chiyawa, close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon.

Daily Sun reports that Prof Gye-Wado was taken back to the Palace of the paramount ruler of Wamba, Oriye Rindre, Justice Lawal Musa Nagogo, upon his release. Mr Dogo Shamma, a former NUJ chairman and also a former commissioner of information in the state, confirmed the release via a text he sent to the NUJ state council WhatsApp handle around 10:06 pm.

“They collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga, with a 200 naira recharge card, then he was released near Angwan Chiyawa, close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon,” a family source said.