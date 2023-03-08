From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Obiya Yahaya-Doma, has called on residents to vote for David Ombugadu, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 11 gubernatorial election.

Yahaya-Doma, who is from Doma Local Government Area of the state, made the call during a press briefing held in the state capital of Lafia on Wednesday. He stated that the call became necessary due to Ombugadu’s competency and blueprint to transform the state and put it on the path of development.

According to Yahaya-Doma, Ombugadu has a proven record of achievements as a two-term House of Representatives member of the Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2019.

During his time in the National Assembly, Ombugadu facilitated the employment of many youths and attracted projects such as healthcare centres, schools, and electricity to his constituency. He also provided boreholes to all electoral wards in the state, even those outside his constituency, he said.

Yahaya-Doma further emphasised that Ombugadu’s age, being in his early 40s, means that it is high time for the youth to be given the opportunity to lead the state.

When asked if it was allowed for an APC member to support a candidate from another party, Yahaya-Doma cited President Muhammadu Buhari’s public declaration that Nigerians should support any candidate of their choice based on competency.

The APC chieftain also criticised the performance of the APC administration in the state, stating that they have failed the people and performed below average expectations while appealing to the residents of the state to shun religious and ethnic politics and prioritise the overall development of the state.