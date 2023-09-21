From Abel Leonard Lafia

Over 120 athletes and backroom staff from Nasarawa State have embarked on their journey to the National Youth Games, known as “Asaba 2023.” The state’s Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Ja’afaru Ango, addressed the athletes, coaches, and support staff, emphasizing the significance of this seventh edition of the games as a platform for young athletes to advance their careers.

Represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Barrister Isaac Danladi, Commissioner Ango issued a stern warning against indiscipline and urged them to uphold the state’s reputation by avoiding actions that could tarnish its name. He also expressed regret that certain sports had to be excluded due to logistical challenges but encouraged those representing the state to bring home medals.

It was gathered that Team Nasarawa will participate in a variety of sports, including team sports like Hockey and individual sports such as Badminton, Chess, Golf, Tennis, Table Tennis, Scrabble, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Wrestling, and para-Athletics.

In response, Judo Coach Basir Bassy assured that the team would give their utmost effort to achieve success at the games.

Daily Sun reports that the Seventh Edition of the National Youth Games is expected to host over 5,000 athletes from across the country who will compete in more than thirty different sports disciplines.