From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The quiet communities of Tattara Mada, Migini, and Angwan Barau in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have been thrown into chaos and mourning after a series of attacks by suspected herdsmen left 12 people dead and several houses and properties destroyed.

Our correspondent gathered that the attacks, which occurred on several days earlier in the week, have created high tension in adjoining villages, including Anza, Kundami, Angwan Mainasara, Angwan Takwa, and parts of Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona local government.

According to eyewitnesses, the crisis began when a Fulani boy allegedly led his herds to destroy a sugarcane plantation. He was allegedly caught and beaten to death by the owners.

Last Sunday, it was gathered that angry Fulani youths killed the owner of a sugarcane farm in the area, which compounded the situation. On Monday morning, youths from Tattara reportedly went to the Fulani settlement to inquire about the killing, but they were allegedly attacked, leaving one dead and others injured. On Tuesday, armed herdsmen reportedly invaded the village, killing four people.

On Wednesday, four more people were allegedly killed when they went to see what had happened in Tattara.

A source, who did not want his name published, told the reporter: “As I speak to you, 11 corpses are in the mortuary at General Hospital Garaku. One was discovered on Thursday morning and some are nowhere to be found.

“Four of the guys ambushed and killed by the herdsmen were those coming from Angwan Migini and Angwan Barau to see what happened in Tattara, on Wednesday.”

Hon. Gbefwi Jonathan Gaza, the Member representing Karu/Keffi Keffi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has condemned the attack and appealed to Mada and Fulani herdsmen to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.

He called on the relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attacks were brought to justice.

Chairman of Kokona Local Government Area, Hon. Awalu Adamu, confirmed the crisis but declined to give the actual figures of those killed.