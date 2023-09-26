…As police launch investigation

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Ombi 1 in Lafia, Nasarawa State, one person has been confirmed abducted and three others left injured during a late-night armed robbery. The Nasarawa State Police Command has swiftly initiated an investigation into the incident, deploying all tactical teams to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, on Tuesday noted that the distress call that triggered the police response was received around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night, reporting an ongoing armed robbery at a residence in Ombi 1, Lafia.

Upon receiving the report he said police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered three individuals had sustained injuries during the harrowing ordeal. The injured victims were promptly taken to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital by the police for urgent medical attention.

However, upon the return of law enforcement officials to the scene, it was tragically revealed that one person, identified as Jumoke (surname unknown), was missing and presumed abducted by the criminals.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki expressing deep concern over the incident, has directed all tactical units within the command to intensify efforts in tracking down and bringing the culprits to justice.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has assured the community that no effort will be spared in restoring peace and security to the affected area and bringing those responsible to justice.

Daily Sun gathered that the residents of Ombi 1, Lafia, remain on edge as they await updates on the unfolding investigation, hopeful for the safe return of Jumoke and the swift apprehension of those responsible for this shocking crime.