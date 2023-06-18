From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)have expressed concern over the rising cases of deaths among undergraduates linked to drug overdose in Bayelsa.

The leadership of Pyrates Confraternity (Ox- Bow Marino Deck) led by the Deck Capoon, Mr Ebi Ayerite and that of NUJ Chairman led Mr Samuel Numonengi stated this at the annual Feast of Barracuda (FOB) with the theme: ‘The Menace of Drug Abuse among Youths in Bayelsa and the way Forward’

Ayerite, who disclosed that Bayelsa is one of the states with the highest prevalence of drug abuse, urged the youths to avoid illicit drugs and substance abuse noting that it affects both the old and the young, as well as impedes social growth and development.

Speaking in the same vein Numonengi attributed the rising cases of cases of armed robbery, cultism, rape and other vices to the intake illicit drug abuse.

Earlier, the Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics, NDLEA, Obebatein Okprubia Aduba, lamented that punishing victims of drug addiction has been difficult because it exposed them to more harms, injuries and other psychological effects.

According to her, sensitization, enactment of laws by communities and their full enforcement, parental care and guidance, non-patronage to sellers were among the key factors for reducing supplies, marketing and consumption of drugs, substance abuse and other illicit drug addiction.

Representative of the State Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee, Faith Izibenua reiterated that rehabilitation centers are open to admit drug inmates with a view to properly rehabilitate them including counseling, detoxification and empowerment before reintegration back to the society.

In her lecture titled ‘Drug Abuse: The Multiple Negative Effects’, the Chairman of the State Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT), Mrs Dise Goddy-Harry warned that the negative effects of drug abuse have led to many youths languishing in jail for drug related offences, drop out of school, criminal record, loss of personal freedom, raped or gang raped at parties in case of females, lose one’s life as a result of drug overdose and mentally deranged.

She cited Sections 11(c), 14 and 19 of the NDLEA Act warning that youths who engage in buying or selling risk jail terms.

Speaking at the event, the Bayelsa State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mrs. Patricia Maduemezia commended the Pyrates Confraternity for coming up with the sensitization programme especially now that drug usage amongst the Youths has become a norm.

Maduemezia urged the youths to resist any temptation to lure them into taking drugs, advising them to say no to drugs and also educate their peers on the dangers of drug abuse.