By Doris Obinna

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced a nationwide protests and picketing of federal health institutions.

The association said the daily peaceful nationwide protests will commence on Wednesday, August 9 at 10:00am.

In a notice on Saturday, signed by the President, Dr Orji, Emeka Innocent, and the Secretary General, Dr Chikezie, Kelechi was issued after its National Executive Council (E-NEC) virtual meeting and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health.

It read in parts: “We wish to bring to your notice, of the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on a daily peaceful protests and picketing of the federal ministry of health, office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide, with

effect from Wednesday, August 9, 2023.”

The association said the move became necessary to press home their demands which have been largely neglected by the parent ministry and the federal government.

“We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the federal government have chosen to demonize Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all their sacrifices and patriotism.

“We therefore resolved that it is time the whole world hears our side of the story on the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

“We believe that the government still has time to genuinely address the issues at stake before Wednesday, 9th August 2023, or leave us with no other option. Accept the assurances of our esteemed regards as always,” they stated.

The federal government had days ago slammed a ‘No work, No pay policy’ against the striking resident doctors currently on a nationwide indefinite strike.