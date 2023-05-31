From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has dismissed five of its personnel, including a Deputy Director, for various offences.

NAPTIP also confirmed that two other officers were demoted by two ranks for soliciting for bribe from a suspect of human trafficking, while one officer was demoted by one rank for negligence of duty.

NAPTIP Press Officer, Adekoye Vincent, in a statement, on Wednesday, explained that the offences of the dismissed officers range from corruption; demanding and receiving bribes from suspects and relatives; leaking confidential information to suspects that endangered the lives of other colleagues; violation of oath of secrecy; stealing and alteration of official records and absent without official leave.

He said the disciplinary actions followed the approval of the Governing Board of the Agency at its meeting of May 25th, 2023.

“At that meeting, the Board considered and ratified the decision of the Agency’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC) which earlier sat on the disciplinary matters in accordance with the public service rules and other extant laws and regulations.”

The statement also noted that a Federal High Court in Sokoto has convicted a law enforcement officer on a two-count charge of trafficking, in line with section 26 (2) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (2015).

The unnamed law enforcement officer was, however, sentenced to five years on each count. “This is NAPTIP’s 37th conviction and counting for the year 2023.”