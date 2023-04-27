By Adewale Sanyaolu

The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria( NAPTIN) has disclosed that it has deepened investments in the renewable energy sector through robust training of efficient workforce for the power sector.

Director General of NAPTIN, Mr. Ahmed Bolaji Nagode, stated at the Alumni Seminar of the agency with the theme “Continuous Professional Development: The Key to Unlocking Power Sector Potentials” held in Lagos yesterday

Nagode explained that the need to explore other sources of electricity generation outside the national grid which included solar energy and other forms of renewable energy informed the decision of the NAPTIN to develop a robust training strategy for renewable.

The NAPTIN boss said the agency’s focus in the area of renewable was more concentrated around solar PV under the Nigeria Energy Support Programme initiative, a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and Germany being handled by GIZ.

He disclosed that NAPTIN has been able to come up with four critical areas in renewable energy development for Nigeria which included; Solar PV installation and maintenance, solar PV supervision which he said is an advanced stage of solar PV installation and maintenance, mini grid design aimed at putting up off grid solar systems and energy efficiency to be able to manage the quantum of energy available.

The NAPTIN boss maintained that all the above highlighted aspects of renewable energy development was targeted at attaining energy sufficiency for the country in a bid to build the skill of young Nigerians to be able to install and maintain solar PV among other areas of renewable.

He said NAPTIN working with GIZ have been able to build world class curriculum in these four areas of renewable and will also be training young Nigerians across the six geo- political zones to empower to be able to install and maintain solar PV because that is the future of energy.

‘’As we gather today to celebrate our collective achievements, we are also mindful of the power of this community of alumni to unlock power sector potentials. As an integral part of our institute’s legacy, our alumni’s accomplishments have made us immensely proud. This event is an opportunity that is key to harnessing our collective strengths as NAPTIN alumni. Indeed, our goal here is to chart a new course for the future of NAPTIN alumni towards making contributions to the development of the Nigerian Power sector.

We have chosen the theme of “Continuous Professional Development: The Key to Unlocking Power Sector Potentials” for this event as it is a topic that is close to our hearts. As you all know, the power sector is one of the most critical sectors in our country, and it is one that should constantly evolve to cater for the demands of National Development.

Our research has shown that by Unlocking the potentials of the sector through CPD we can reliably have a pool of dedicated professionals who will lead the sector in Keeping up with the changing market needs,’’.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Training Programme, NAPTIN , Engr Abdulahi Aliu Sambo, said the activities of NAPTIN have gone beyond Nigeria as some of its facilitators are training others outside the country.

Sambo said Nigeria’s power sector is bedeviled by a lot of challenges which is preventing it from reaching commercial viability

He listed some of the challenges to include;low investment, decaying infrastructure, huge debt, regulatory uncertainty, insufficient transmission and distribution facilities, gas supply and poor management.

But despite all these challenges, he said the sector has huge potential as a result of the large deposit of oil and gas to grow the sector but yet untapped as the country was still battling with about 5,000MW.

Responding, some of the Alumni lauded the effort of NAPTIN, saying the knowledge gained during their training with the institute has helped them to make exploits while breaking new grpounds in their various work stations.

They said NAPTIN should not rest on its oars but strive to ensure that it has a robust relationship with the various training institutions, Universities, Polytechnics to develop curriculum that will meet the day-to day need of the power sector.