By Emma Jemegah

French champion, PSG has expectedly made an offer to Napoli for the transfer of Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen but the offer fell short of the Italy champion’s expectation and has thus been rebuffed.

According to report, PSG owner, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has offered €100 million to Aurelio de Laurentiis, his Italian counterpart. But the boss of the Italian champion firmly rejected the Parisian check, not even having the intention of studying an offer of a level, which he considers too low.

De Laurentiis, who is the tough type in business, warned the Qatari leader of Paris Saint-Germain that to recruit Victor Osimhen it was necessary to send €180 million.

The report added that Al-Khelaifi has no intention of keeping Kylian Mbappé if his star striker refuses to extend. And to replace the serial PSG scorer, a player would be the priority of the capital club. It’s not Harry Kane. Rather, it’s Osmhen he has as possible replacement.

Mbappé’s situation is unclear, but Paris does not want to be caught off guard if its best striker leaves during this 2023 transfer window. In order to replace him, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen the number 1 priority for the PSG helmsman.

Maurizio Nicitajournalist for the Italian sports daily claimed that a first offer from PSG to Napoli for the Nigerian was refused.

The Naples club is negotiating with Roberto Calenda, Osimhen’s agent, a contract extension, since the former Lille resident is linked until 2025 with the southern Italian club.

Osimhen has always been one of Paris Saint-Germain’s favourite players, but the problem is that Napoli knows that. The Italian champion obviously intends to recover a large part of the money that PSG can collect by transferring Kylian Mbappé to Madrid or elsewhere.