by Rapheal

By Rasaq Oboirien

Serie A leader, Napoli is set to raid fellow Italian side Atalanta for the services of Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s Director of Football has pencilled down Lookman to replace his fellow countryman Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been Europe’s most sought-after striker, as he is being chased by Premier League quartet of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Lookman has been living up to his full potential with 12 goals to his credit since signing for Atalanta in the summer from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The Nigerian who is placed third on the Serie A top scorers chat behind Martinez (Inter- 14 goals) and Osimhen (Napoli -19) is said to be a summer target for the Partenopei along with his Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and defender Teun Koopmeiners.

Despite his goal drought in the last six matches for La Dea, Lookman will hope to find his goal-scoring boots in this weekend’s Serie A game between Napoli and Atalanta at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.