By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Following the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka resumed their protest against the recent fee hike by the university management.

NANS and the Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Lagos, a day after their protest last week in which four union leaders were arrested by the police, had issued the UNILAG management a 48-hour ultimatum at a briefing to rescind the fee increment or face another round of protest.

The aggrieved student leaders on Wednesday kept to their threat as they staged a protest against the university management and demanded the reversal of the fee hike.

Early this morning, the students with different placards gathered to stage their second protest against the recent fee increment.

One of the student leaders told the Daily Sun that their demands are folds; the reversal of the fee increment and reinstatement of the disbanded Students Union.