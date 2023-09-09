By Gabriel Dike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has put the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on notice to expect another round of protest against the recent fee hike by the university management.

The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Temitope Giwa, who briefed newsmen in Lagos, also gave UNILAG management 48 hours ultimatum to rescind its decision to increase fee. Giwa, flanked by NANS Vice President External, National Deputy Senate President, Chairman, NANS Joint Campus Committee Lagos and Director of Special Duties NANS SouthWest, dared the UNILAG VC to expect another protest.

His words: “The VC of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said, categorically, that we could only protest for three days at the gate and leave. She dared the Nigerian students, called us weak, and significant. We will meet her at the barricades.”

Giwa, who was arrested on Wednesday with three oth er students for protesting against the hiked fee, commended the Nigerian students who came out, defying police repression and threats from the authorities of UNILAG the University of Lagos.

He acknowledged the support of students from other tertiary institutions, who joined the protest against the fee hike – “You all sent a strong message about the powers inherent in our collective voice.”

He condemned the repression of the students protest by the university management and Lagos State Police Command. Giwa explained that the decision to protest the fee hike was reached after the management of UNILAG failed to meet the terms of the agreement reached on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, where the VC assured NANS that the fee would be reversed to the initial amount and then reviewed through a joint body of students and management staff of the university.

“We acknowledge the directive of the federal government asking authorities of tertiary institutions to halt fee increments. However, we insist that the federal government must go beyond this lip service and address the challenge of underfunding of education.”