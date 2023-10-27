• induct 25 new Fellows

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Academy of Medicine (NAMed) has asked the Federal Government to promote the cause of improved intra-professional and inter-professional relationship among health care workers, describing it as key to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Academy linked increasing bitterness as well as industrial actions to poor relationship between various professionals involved in the delivering of health care services to Nigerians.

It, however, promised to promote conducive working environment, as well as equal opportunities for all professionals that are involved of the service of health care delivery especially in public health care facilities.

Secretary of the Academy, Prof. Oluwole Atoyebi, who read the communique of the Academy released at the end of their annual lecture and induction ceremony held in Abuja, on Thursday, insisted that Nigeria’s desire to achieve UHC will remain threatened until the issue of interprofessional relationship among health care professionals are settled.

He said: “Interprofessional relationships play a crucial role in the healthcare sector, especially in Nigeria with challenging demographics. The Nigerian healthcare system includes its workforce comprising of doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, optometrists, radiographers, nutritionists/dietitians, physiotherapists, and other allied healthcare professionals.

“There’s need to bring together various healthcare professionals, each with their unique skills and perspectives, to create an efficient, comprehensive care system for the benefit of the patients. It has many benefits for both patients and healthcare workers, such as the improved health outcomes.

“It also enhance communication, coordination, and decision-making among different health professionals. It also reduce conflict, increase confidence, and foster innovations among health care workers; and promote ethical practice by respecting the contributions and values of all disciplines.”

He maintained that healthcare workforce is instrumental in addressing the pressing health care challenges of the nation. “Nigeria grapples with a high burden of infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS and the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.”

In proffering solutions, the Academy suggested that a culture of mutual respect and understanding among healthcare professionals be promoted, in addition to addressing hierarchical structures and power dynamics that might hinder effective collaboration and communication among healthcare professionals.

The Academy also suggested improved communication and information sharing among healthcare professionals; enhanced healthcare professionals’ curriculum and training programmes; solution to legal, regulatory, and policy barriers that may prevent or limit the full scope of practice and collaboration of different health professionals; as well as tackling funding challenges in healthcare practice through exploring innovative financing mechanisms to attract private sector investment in healthcare, among several others.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the Academy, Prof. Samuel Ohaegbulam, stated that the Academy will vigorously push for significant increase in budget allocation for health in fulfilment of the 2001 Abuja Declaration that recommended that 15 per cent of national budget should go to health.

“Let’s be reminded that even if government achieve that target, it would not solve the problem because it’s still too small for a country as large as Nigeria, with its population of over 200 million. The federal budget for health is equivalent to the budget of a single hospital in developed countries.

“The crash in Naira has further compounded the situation. It’s therefore mandatory that we should pursue the internationally recognized way to fund healthcare which is compulsory health insurance.”

He congratulated 25 new Fellows who were inducted into the Academy, charging them to continue to offer services to Nigerians irrespective of social and economic status.

Some of the new NAMed Fellows during the induction ceremony in Abuja, on Thursday.