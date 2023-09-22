By Rita Okoye and Damilola Fatunmise

Afrobeats musician, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, is always in the news for the wrong reasons.

From the allegations of Internet fraud, car theft, Yahoo-Yahoo, Marlian’s gangsterism, drug addiction, and now to Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley often finds himself in one trouble or the other.

Born in Agege, Lagos State on May 10, 1991, Naira Marley moved to Peckham, South London, at the age of 11. While growing up in Peckham, he joined a street gang that got itself involved in “stabbings and killings”, leading to his arrest for over 124 times.

In a self-confession Instagram live video and interview he granted Vice magazine a few years ago, Naira Marley said, “When I was growing up, it was just gangs, it was just stabbings n’ killings, you know, no one cares bou’ nothing we just tryna break the law like… Kids, adults, everyone they went to jail you know, like it’s just trouble everywhere, you have to have it on you. I wouldn’t say I was a gangster, I am gangster.”

The claims got so many wondering what the artiste was really into, but his diehard fans known as Marlians, hailed him for consistently causing troubles.

Internet fraud

Naira Marley first made the headlines in March, 2019, when he shared a post on his Instagram page, defending Internet fraudsters. For this, he received a lot of backlashes from several celebrities including Simi and Ruggedman.

Rather than show remorse, the musician went on to release a song titled, “Am I A Yahoo Boy”, which ironically became a hit. However, the authorities took a note of it all, as Naira Marley and his friends, Zlatan, Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses and Abubakar Musa were arrested by the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) for Internet fraud on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Five days later, Zlatan and three others were released but Marley was kept in EFCC custody due to overwhelming evidence against him. He was later remanded in prison and released on bail after two appearances in court.

From Ijo Soapy to car theft

Not long after Naira Marley’s release from EFCC’s net, he again set the Internet on fire with the release of his track, Ijo Soapy, which was condemned by critics in all its totality.

But while many were still grappling with the ‘soapy’ song drama, the singer appeared unfazed, as he continued to give his fans reasons to worry.

In late December, 2019, Marley was in the news again, and this time around, he was accused of car theft. It was reported that the artiste and his brothers who were driving in a motorcade, allegedly stole a Toyota Camry and iPhone belonging to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

When the case was taken to court, Naira Marley, who was absent throughout, did not only ridicule the allegation of car theft, he also went on to brag about the number of expensive cars he owned.

Marley vs. Ruggedman

Veteran rapper, Michael Ugochukwu aka Ruggedman, was sometime ago attacked by ‘four misguided boys’ at a restaurant in London.

According to music executive, Soso Soberekon, Naira Marley’s gang was suspected to be behind the assault. His reason was that Ruggedman had chided Marley for endorsing cybercrime also known as Yahoo Yahoo, but his comment did not go down well with the singer. Marley was said to have gone on Instagram live a few hours later to call out Ruggedman, labeling him a “moron”.

Sexual fantasy

Another controversy that trailed Naira Marley was when he discussed his sexual fantasy on social media.

The musician had said he wished to “have sex with mother and daughter together one day”. This comment generated lots of reactions from many Nigerians, celebrities included. But Marley stuck to his gun, calling his critics hypocrites. “I have the right to threesome, as long as it’s consensual and legal,” he declared.

Ex-PPRO vs. Naira Marley

A former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, had her day with Naira Marley when she spoke against his lifestyle and influence on the youths.

In 2019, the former police officer had condemned Naira Marley’s tweet that a lady with a big butt was better than one having a Master’s degree.

In her response to Marley’s post, Badmus said: “So, is having a big body part now considered superior to having educational or vocational qualifications? I still can’t get over this! We need to restore sanity to our system and stop tolerating public nuisances. It’s mediocrity for anyone to applaud an obviously delinquent and unproductive dead duck hiding under the guise of making music, obnoxious music for that matter.

“My advice to the younger ones: let no one confuse you that having a good body part is great, but having educational or vocational qualifications is more important! In fact, it’s non-negotiable! Your body part cannot give you sustainable existence, only good educational or vocational qualifications will. Be guided! #saynotoharddrugs #harddrugdestroys.”

Still not relenting, Marley countered with another tweet: “This Instagram police wants to have sex with me, but she is really ugly.”

Marlian gangsters

For Naira Marley’s diehard fans otherwise known as Marlians, alcohol and drug consumption, weird hairstyle, abnormal dress code of boys sagging their trousers, and girls going without pants and bras, are the rules rather than exceptions.

Perhaps, this led to the musician’s clash with a man of God, Pastor Chris Omashola three years ago.

In 2020, the clergyman had shared a series of prophecy concerning Naira Marley, calling him a demon and his music inspired by demons to destroy Nigerian youths.

“In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians,” the pastor declared.

While Marley reacted by tweeting: “Jesus never went to church”, his fans dismissed the cleric’s warning and also sent him threat messages.

DJ Splash’s mental illness

Fast rising disc jockey, Mathew Aderoju better known as DJ Splash, who is believed to have worked for Marlian Records, is currently battling mental illness.

Speaking about his experience while working with Naira Marley, DJ Splash said: “I lived in Naira Marley’s house for years but I also wanted to do music. After I explained my intentions to him, Naira Marley and his boys started planning to put something in my food and make me mad. I overheard their conversation. They tried their best to make me go mad so I stopped eating their food.”

Mohbad’s death

Now, the straw that seems to have broken Naira Marley’s camel’s back is the controversial death of Afrobeats star, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

A former Naira Marley’s protégé and Marlian Records’ signee, Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried in unpalatable circumstances barely 24 hours after. He was aged 27.

While the Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into Mohbad’s death, with his body exhumed for post mortem on Thursday, most Nigerians have called for the ban of Marlian Records, a label owned by Naira Marley.

Prior to his death, Mohbad had accused Naira Marley and his aides of bullying and assault. Although, Marley has continuously denied the allegations, maintaining he has nothing but goodwill for the late musician, accusing fingers are still pointing at him.

Mohbad had called it quit with Marlian Records on a controversial note in 2022, but even after his departure, he still had unresolved issues with the label.

While music producer, K-Solo including several social media users had accused Naira Marley and his associates, especially Sam Larry of having a hand in Mohbad’s death; the musician continues to plead innocence.

In a statement, Naira Marley said he was saddened by Mohbad’s untimely death, saying he deserved a befitting burial, and pledged to continue to reach out to the deceased’s family.

Music videos banned

Out of anger over the death of Mohbad, some radio stations and cable channels have removed Naira Marley’s songs from their play lists.

While Marley’s music videos have been delisted on MTV Base and Soundcity TV, his songs will no longer be aired on radio stations like Splash FM, Fresh FM, Island FM, Okin FM, Divine FM, and Agidigbo FM amongst others.

In addition to these, the Marlian Record’s boss has also lost over 600,000 followers on Instagram, as one of his team members, Zinoleesky’s widely publicized US tour, has been cancelled.