From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Central Bank of Nigeria has enjoined all Nigerians to see the Naira as our critical symbol of National identity which must be respected at all times by keeping it clean and avoiding it been mutilated and counterfeited.

The Director of Corporate Communications department of the CBN, Dr Isa Abdulmumin gave this advice on Thursday during the CBN fair held for the general public at the Reverton Hotel, Lokoja

The fair is designed as a platform to interact with members of the public on the policies and strategic interventions of Central Bank of Nigeria for a sustainable economic development of the country.

According to Dr Abdulmumin, “The CBN will sustain its efforts towards ensuring availability of Currency. We, however, urge you to see Naira as our critical symbol of National identity. Respect and keep it clean. Do not spray, hawk, mutilate or counterfeit the Naira.

“Let me assure you that the CBN, will continue to ensure that it delivers on its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability.

“However, it is instructive to state that the Bank shall also continually roll out proactive and innovative policies which would ensure that all economic sub-sectors receive the desired support.

“The Bank, as a responsible and responsive corporate citizen, has continued to demonstrate its passionate commitment in supporting businesses and promoting diversification through arrays of interventions in agriculture, health, manufacturing and other key sectors of the economy.

“The objectives of this engagement are among others, to sensitize members of the public on how the Bank’s several initiatives can grow their businesses and contribute positively to the Nigerian economy, the efforts of the Bank in driving financial inclusion in the country and ensuring that consumers of financial products are protected in Nigeria.

“While soliciting the support and co-operation of everyone to partake in our mission to return Nigeria to the path of greatness, | wish to crave your indulgence to be attentive as we sensitize you on the various modern payment infrastructures for ease of business transactions; your rights and responsibilities as it relates to your relationship with your banks; amongst others,” he added

The CBN team of experts took participants through presentations on how the Bank had protected the rights of financial consumers through Consumer Protection Department with a presenter from Financial Markets Department who took them through on the recent developments in the foreign exchange market.

The Currency Operations Department also enlightened the participants on how best to keep the Naira clean and the efforts of the CBN to make Naira available to the populace while recent innovations in the Nigerian payments system, including the Contactless Payment, meant to drive payments for goods and services without having to physically touch the payment terminals, was delivered by the Payments System Management Department.