From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described the response of the Federal Government to the Supreme Court order on naira swap as insincere.

Its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement, yesterday, said it was curious that days after President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, people still found it difficult to access cash.

“Instead, the situation is worsening by the day, as both the old and new notes are deliberately withheld by government. And while innocent families going hungry, businesses crumbling and tension mounting while Buhari and his lackey, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, appear to be in isolation or living in total denial.

“By now, everyone is aware Buhari only deceived the nation by faking a directive to the CBN to respect the judgment of the Supreme Court knowing fully well he did not mean it to be carried out.

“Emefiele also pretended he was obeying the directive only to further press the cash squeeze upon citizens,” he said.

Suleiman wondered why neither Buhari nor Emefiele has found it helpful to address the nation on the new directive the way they did when they were imposing what he called ‘inhuman, draconian policy’ on the nation.

“Instead, both Buhari and Emefiele only made clumsy, scanty ambiguous statements through their spokespersons as though the matter is not serious enough.

“At this point, it has become obvious that Buhari is using Emefiele in a sinister scheme to revisit on the nation his harsh, ill-conceived, autocratic 1984 currency review that created untold suffering and widespread frustration and the death of several Nigerians.

“The insincerity in Buhari’s pronouncements is further confirmed by the fact that since they were made, investigation by the CNG across northern Nigerian states have shown the deposit money banks have not been reimbursed with neither the old nor the new notes. This explains why the banks resort to issuing less than N5,000 to customers with legitimate need for their money as against the Supreme Court order that no president or any officer in government has the right to deny citizens access to their money.

“Sadly, Buhari has, in the last lap of his tenure, chosen the path of dishonour, aristocracy and is bound to leave behind a very bad legacy to the nation. Buhari and Emefiele have not only scandalised the vital national institutions such as the CBN, but also ridiculed the country’s judicial system which we hold unacceptable, unwarranted and ignoble.

“We call on the National Assembly to rescue the CBN, the image of the courts and the nation generally from imminent decay and slip into decadence by checkmating the dictatorial tendencies unfolding in the nation.”

“We also call on the patriotic state governors that initiated the legal process and the ungodly regime of monetary policies, to intensify efforts to save the nation, its financial institutions and judiciary.

“In this regard, we suggest they meet with the president-elect and fashion out a way out in order to halt the current national drift toward greater conflict.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant as to the direction our country is headed and to rise and speak against these unwarranted, unforgivable injustices.

“We call the attention of the international community to note that responsibility should ultimately lie in Buhari and Emefiele in the event of any rapture in the system as a result of their deceptive, insincere handling of the issue of these murderous economic policies,” he said.