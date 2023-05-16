By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Nigeria, Olorundare Sunday Thomas, has received an award from the College of Insurance Supervisors of West African Monetary Zone (CISWAMZ).

The ceremony took at the ongoing 5th meeting of the College in Abuja. A statement from the Commission affirmed that the award was in recognition of Mr Thomas’s pioneering role in the establishment and eventual take-off of the college as Chairman of the West Africa Insurance Supervisors Association (WAISA).

According to the statement, the Director, Inspectorate at NAICOM, Mr Pius Agboola, who served as the pioneer Chairman of the College, was also honoured.