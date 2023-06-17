By Henry Uche

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) have set up a joint committee to enforce compliance by building developers and Occupiers of Public Buildings in line with to sections 64 & 65 of the Insurance Act 2003.

The decision to set up the committee was taken during a courtesy visit by the management team of AMMC led by the Director, Development Control at the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) recently.

A statement made available to journalists from the Commission, maintained that the purpose of the visit was to explore areas of collaborations in order to enforce compliance by building developers and occupiers of public buildings with sections 64 & 65 of the Insurance Act 2003.

“The two agencies have setup a Joint committee to work out the modalities for the enforcement of these compulsory insurances within the FCT,” the statement reads.

The team from AMMC, according to the statement, was received by the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, NAICOM, Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, and his management team, at the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.