By Chinelo Obogo

NAHCO Aviation Academy, a subsidiary of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance), has been accredited as an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The accreditation comes after an evaluation process conducted by the regulatory body which saw the new company excel in all aspects.

In a letter to the head of the Academy, the NCAA stated that having met all the requirements set forth before accreditation can be enabled, “NAHCO Aviation Academy has met the requirements for approval as an approved training organisation in compliance with the Nig. CARs.”

The approval of the Academy as an ATO is in line with NAHCO ‘s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of training and safety in the aviation industry. As an ATO, the academy is now authorised to offer a wide range of courses to airlines, shippers, licensed customs agents, stakeholders in the aviation industry and members of the public who are aspiring to obtain aviation certifications.

NAHCO Aviation Academy is accredited to provide the following courses: Basic Passenger and Passenger with Restricted Mobility Handling Skills and Procedures; Manual Passenger Check-in; Customer Service and Ground Disruptive Passengers; SMS, Ramp, and Workplace Safety; Human Factor; Perishable Cargo Transportation; Export Master class; Basic Cargo Handling and Procedures; Basic Aircraft Cabin Cleaning; Basic Baggage Handling Skills; Unit Load Device Handling and Procedures Training; Airside Driver Training in conjunction with FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria); Aircraft Weight and Balance Training; Aviation Security Awareness Training; Live Animal Regulation Training; Aircraft Turnaround Coordination; and Supervisor Aircraft Loading.

These comprehensive training programs are designed to cater to key stakeholders in the aviation value chain and individuals aspiring to pursue a career in the aviation industry.In addition to the core aviation courses, NAHCO Aviation Academy’s faculty members will offer training in communications, leadership and strategy. This move aims to enhance the overall skill set and competence of professionals in the aviation sector.

NAHCO Aviation Academy has initiated processes to collaborate with renowned business schools. This strategic partnership will enable the academy to introduce specialised training programs focused on business management and leadership within the aviation industry. The Academy is an aviation training institution with a commitment to fostering excellence in the aviation industry. With a dedicated team of experts and state-of-the-art facilities, the academy aims to deliver top-notch training programs that meet global standards.