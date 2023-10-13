From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has secured the partnership of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to monitor its branded drugs that would soon be rolled out for use by its enrollees across the country.

NHIA confirmed that 33 drugs in the first phase of the initiative will be produced by 12 selected indigenous pharmaceutical companies by the end of October as agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with the pharmaceutical companies.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, told journalists at a joint press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, that NAFDAC has a strong post-marketing strategy to ensure that the drugs are properly delivered to the right places and people.

She also confirmed that its world-class laboratory located in Lagos will play a critical role in ascertaining the quality of the drugs vis-a-vis the quality and content of the active ingredients as specified.

She also confirmed that NAFDAC has approved the logo and other unique features that will differentiate the NHIA branded drugs from other drugs including the quality and efficacy.

NHIA Director General, Prof. Nasir Sambo, in his remarks, disclosed that eight Drugs Management Organizations (DMOs) have also been engaged to work with the indigenous pharmaceutical companies to ensure the success of the initiative.

He assured NHIA enrollees across the country that better are ahead going by the assurance that has been secured by the indigenous pharmaceutical companies that were engaged to produce the branded drugs.

He confirmed that the 12 selected pharmaceutical companies have unquestionable reputation and track records, which earned them the opportunity.

He also confirmed that they were chosen based on listed criteria, and they would produce simple drugs that would be use respond to simple ailments like malaria, upper respiratory issues, typhoid, among others.

“These drugs would be produced at a discounted rate, at least, 50 per cent. We have also secured discount for IV fluids which is often use to save lives at critical time.”